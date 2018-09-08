Dalhousie University honours former student L.M. Montgomery

Dalhousie University is honouring a former student who became one of Canada's best-known authors: Lucy Maud Montgomery.

This summer, as part of its 200th anniversary celebrations, Dalhousie unveiled a plaque detailing the famed author's connection to the school.

In 1895 Montgomery spent a year taking classes in the school's Forrest Building, which now houses the faculty of health — also now home to a plaque erected in her honour.

'A bit ironic'

"I would think she'd feel very proud of it," says Cheryl Kozey, acting dean of the faculty of health.

A plaque recognizing Lucy Maud Montgomery's time at Dalhousie has been put up in the building where the famed author attended classes in 1895/1896. (Bruce Bottomley Photos)

"She was only able to come for that one year, 1895 — I think she would feel very positive about that, that she was remembered, even though it was a short period of time."

The plaque highlights Montgomery's commitment to higher education at a time when not many women were able to take part in academic life.

"It's a bit ironic now that she's being honoured when there were so many limitations at the time," Kate Scarth, chair of L.M. Montgomery Studies at the University of Prince Edward Island, says of the recent dedication.

"I think she'd be probably surprised but also delighted."

'Her appeal goes much further'

Scarth said it took a full year of work as a teacher for Montgomery to save enough money to attend Dalhousie — and said it's nice to see that perseverance celebrated.

'I think she'd be probably surprised but also delighted,' says Kate Scarth, chair of L.M. Montgomery Studies at UPEI. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"Education was so important to Montgomery," said Scarth.

"For people familiar with her books, lot of the scenes are set in schools, like famous scene where Anne smashes the slate over Gilbert's head. But then Anne also goes on to become a teacher, just like Montgomery."

Scarth said Montgomery developed a lot as a writer during her time in Halifax, and enjoyed urban amenities not common at home in Cavendish. She was frustrated not to be able to finish her degree — but Scarth said Montgomery took a lot from that one year of academic life.

She's pleased to see Montgomery honoured with the plaque.

"I really think it goes to show what an important Canadian writer she is," said Scarth. "Of course we want to honour her on P.E.I. but her appeal goes much further abroad than that."

According to Dalhousie, in 1895 the general registration fee for a Bachelor of Arts student was $4, with an additional fee of $6 for every course.

