Easing of restrictions at LTC homes in P.E.I. begins Thursday
Residents excited about being able to attend church in the community, administrators say
Residents of long-term and community care facilities on P.E.I. are excited about a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, administrators say.
At her weekly news conference on Tuesday, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced the changes, which will take effect Thursday.
Designated visitors may now visit in designated areas or in a resident's room.
Residents will also be able to attend church services in the community as long as they have a partner in care or a designated visitor with them. Also, facilities that haven't been able to hold religious services will be able to do so.
Morrison said the easing is contingent on low case counts and no widespread community transmission.
Any step toward normalcy is good
Jason Lee, CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, said he's been approached by several residents since the easing of rules were announced.
"There's very positive reaction, maybe even excitement, to the fact that restrictions are starting to ease off a bit," he said.
He said any sign that life is returning to normal is welcome.
"It's just a general sense that things are getting better."
Lindsay Dickieson, administrator of the The Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown, said church is important to many residents, especially as Easter approaches.
"Certainly the excitement level is high," she said.
