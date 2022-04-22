The Prince Edward Islander who won $8.6 million in last Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw plans to use some of his winnings to buy a house which is more wheelchair-accessible.

Gary McCourt of New Annan and his wife, Joy, were in Charlottetown on Friday to celebrate their win with friends and family.

McCourt purchased the winning lottery ticket online, which ended up netting him a jackpot of $8,601,730.

"First thing is buy a new house. Like a one-floor house for this thing," said, Gary who uses a wheelchair.

The McCourts had been living in an older house in New Annan. They say a new home will definitely be an upgrade when it comes to accessibility, compared to where they are living now.

"We made it work for the wheelchair. We just made it work," Joy said.

Hoping for more luck

The couple already ordered a new accessible truck, which for Gary means he will be able to drive independently once again.

Joy had been doing all the driving since Gary was forced to stop using his accessible van.

"I was driving until my old can van got too old to repair and we couldn't afford to upgrade," Gary said, adding the new truck will probably arrive by the end of the summer.

Gary has been buying lottery tickets for more than 30 years.

This is not the first time he has won a Lotto 6/49 draw. In 2015, he won a $100,000 jackpot.

"I have no plans to really stop playing," Gary said. "I'm moving on to the three times."