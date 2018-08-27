Grace period to claim $290K lotto ticket sold in Charlottetown ends Saturday
Initial deadline passed last Saturday
The deadline came and went on Saturday for someone to claim a winning $290,000 lotto ticket sold in Charlottetown.
The Lotto Max ticket was purchased more than a year ago.
Atlantic Lottery Corporation senior communications counsel Natalie Belliveau said after the deadline, winners get a grace period of a week to claim the winnings.
It's unusual for a prize of this magnitude to go unclaimed, she said.
"Most of our major prizes are claimed soon after the prize is drawn. Some people just check a pile of tickets on a sporadic basis or sometimes it might have been misplaced."
Winner claims $100K ticket
If no one comes forward, the prize money will go into a special national prize fund that will be awarded to players, Belliveau said, adding that could be through increased jackpots or special draws.
The winner of a $100,000 TAG ticket from Aug. 15 has come forward, Belliveau said. That ticket was sold in Summerside.
ALC is still looking for the winner of a $69,000 prize from this month, also sold in Summerside.
With files from Laura Chapin
