Lucky P.E.I. resident wins $8.6M in latest Lotto 6/49 draw
Atlantic Lottery says winner will be notified via email
A P.E.I. resident has won $8.6 million in the latest Lotto 6/49 draw.
Atlantic Lottery says a ticket bought on its website for Saturday's draw won a jackpot of $8,601,730.20.
The purchaser listed a P.E.I. residence and their identity has been verified. However, an Atlantic Lottery spokesperson said in an email it won't identify the winner until the win is confirmed.
🚨 WINNER ALERT! 🚨 Check your tickets, Prince Edward Island! A ticket for purchased on <a href="https://t.co/aFa2oz6AtE">https://t.co/aFa2oz6AtE</a> for Saturday night's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lotto649?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lotto649</a> draw was an $8,601,730.20 Jackpot winner! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AtlanticWin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AtlanticWin</a> 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/G8oFRL16Ue">pic.twitter.com/G8oFRL16Ue</a>—@AL_Lottery
The ticket holder will be sent further instructions via email.
