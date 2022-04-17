Skip to Main Content
Lucky P.E.I. resident wins $8.6M in latest Lotto 6/49 draw

The Atlantic Lottery says a ticket which was sold on its website for the Saturday draw has won the jackpot, which hit $8,601,730.20.

Atlantic Lottery says winner will be notified via email

A P.E.I. resident has won more than $8.6 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw. (Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

A P.E.I. resident has won $8.6 million in the latest Lotto 6/49 draw.

Atlantic Lottery says a ticket bought on its website for Saturday's draw won a jackpot of $8,601,730.20.

The purchaser listed a P.E.I. residence and their identity has been verified. However, an Atlantic Lottery spokesperson said in an email it won't identify the winner until the win is confirmed.

The ticket holder will be sent further instructions via email.

