Lotto winner may lose out on becoming a millionaire

The winner of a $1 million lottery ticket purchased on P.E.I. has until Sunday to collect the cash, Atlantic Lottery officials say.

The Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in the Charlottetown area on Dec. 22, 2018.

No one has come forward yet for the prize — and they don't have much time left to do so.

Greg Weston, senior communications counsel for the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, says the company has been using social media and news releases to get the word out that people should look for any tickets they have not yet checked.

"It's very rare that prizes take this long or go unclaimed at all, and that's particularly true of a prize this size," he said.

Weston said Atlantic Lottery had 611 prizes of more than $10,000 each last year in Atlantic Canada, and 610 were claimed.

"This is the only one ... the only major prize that has gone unclaimed to this point. So it is exceptionally rare."

If the prize is not claimed in time, Weston said the money will go toward bonus prizes and special draws.

