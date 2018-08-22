Time running out on $290K lottery ticket sold in Charlottetown

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation is looking for the winner of a ticket sold in Charlottetown last summer that is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Lotto Max ticket purchased for a draw date on Aug. 25, 2017 is worth $289,796 and has yet to be claimed. The ticket has to be claimed within one year of the draw, leaving just a few more days before the ticket expires.

ALC is also looking for the owners of two unclaimed tickets purchased in Summerside this summer, and is wondering if the tickets were purchased by tourists.

"We are urging anyone who was in the Charlottetown area around this time last year, or near Summerside this summer, to check their trailers, their cottages, their summer jackets and hoodies, old purses or backpacks, and wherever else you might store your lottery tickets to find that winning ticket," said ALC spokeswoman Natalie Belliveau in a news release.

"We want to meet whoever has that winning ticket, and we also want to meet the folks who won this summer in P.E.I. and haven't come forward yet."

The two unclaimed tickets purchased in Summerside are a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the July 28 draw worth $69,850, and a TAG ticket for the Aug. 15 draw worth $100,000.

If you suspect you have a winner, you can check the numbers at any retail location in Atlantic Canada where lottery products are sold or on the Atlantic Lottery Corporation web site.

More P.E.I. news