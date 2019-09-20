Lots of cleanup still ahead on P.E.I. following Dorian, says relief organization

Nearly two weeks after post-tropical storm Dorian battered the Island, a disaster relief group says it still has a lot of work ahead in helping clear debris across P.E.I.

Samaritan's Purse arrived on the Island with chainsaws in hand and the intention of helping Islanders in their time of need just a few days after the storm.

"People are always pleasantly surprised to hear that we do this for free," said Andy Northup, program manager with the organization. He said that's a huge deal for many people who aren't insured.

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian organization that has been providing aid to communities around the world since 1970.

About 40 volunteers have been on the ground with the organization, helping dozens of Islanders pick up the pieces after the post-tropical storm.

So far the work has included tree cleanup, putting tarps on roofs, and clearing flooded basements.

'People are always pleasantly surprised to hear that we do this for free,' says Andy Northup, program manager with Samaritan's Purse. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

While volunteers are working hard for up to 12 hours each day on cleanup efforts, there's still much to be done, Northup said.

"We're still taking calls so it's a moving target," he said. "I'm expecting we'll be another two or three weeks."

The organization said there's a list of 90 cleanup jobs to get to and the list keeps growing along with the need for more volunteers.

About 40 volunteers are working with the organization including Islanders like Marilyn Henderson. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Marilyn Henderson, a volunteer from the Island said there's been an "incredible" amount of damage to the Island.

"There's a lot of people hurting, so you want to see what you can do to help. And it's been a lot of heavy lugging. But when you see the homeowner smile, it's well worth it," Henderson said.

Homeowner, Michael Berthiaume said having the group help his family with cleanup efforts has been overwhelming.

"My wife and I always say, 'If it's too good to be true, it's probably too good to be true.' And I'm glad they've proven me wrong. They're a great bunch of people and I didn't know what I was going to do without them," he said.

Homeowner Michael Berthiaume says having Samaritan's Purse help his family with cleanup efforts has been an overwhelming experience. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

More P.E.I. news