Lost WWI veteran's grave believed to be on P.E.I.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is asking Prince Edward Islanders for help in locating the burial site of a soldier who died in the First World War.

Pte. John McLeod was from Lorne Valley, P.E.I., and was a member of the Nova Scotia Regiment. He was believed to be a farmer before he was conscripted.

He died about six weeks later.

Dominique Boulais of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission said the commission has evidence that suggests McLeod's burial location is somewhere in Lorne Valley, but a lot of the information they would regularly have is missing.

"We know it's a Presbyterian, or originally was a Presbyterian cemetery," said Boulais.

"He actually does not have the Imperial War Graves Commission circumstances of death form filled out. I suspect that because he was conscripted and then died within a month and a half after being conscripted, things might have just fallen through the cracks and these forms never ended up being filled out."

Boulais said if no further information is discovered about McLeod, he will be commemorated with a headstone in a cemetery in Ottawa.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

More P.E.I. news