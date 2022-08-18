Stratford family concerned after 'silly little bird' flies away

Maybe he joined another flock of birds. Perhaps he's hanging around a picnic table looking to steal some food. He hates water, so if it's raining he's probably under a tree somewhere.

Wherever Matcha the parrot happens to be, his family hopes he's safe and returns home soon.

"He's very much a silly little bird and he's very badly missed," his owner, Kay Dingwell, said in an interview with Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

Matcha flew out the back door of their Stratford, P.E.I., home about two weeks ago and hasn't been seen since.

Dingwell's 15-year-old son scouts the neighbourhood every day. They've put Matcha's cage outside with his favourite food and toys. They've played recordings of his calls. They've posted on social media.

But there's been no sign of him.

"I thought I heard him once," Dingwell said, "but it didn't pan out."

Matcha is a bit smaller than a blue jay, and his colourful feathers would make him easy to spot. (Submitted by Kay Dingwell)

You can't miss him. He's a bit smaller than a blue jay, with bright green feathers, a red breast and blue on the top of his head. He's got a bright tail that fans out in rainbow colours when he's airborne.

"He's quite striking to see when flying around," Dingwell said. "He's not going to look like anything that exists on P.E.I."

Pet parrots can live for months outdoors in the summer as long as they don't get killed by a predator. But Dingwell and her family — which includes three other birds — are hoping the five-year-old parrot isn't gone for long.

I wouldn't be surprised if he shows up at a picnic trying to pilfer some potato salad. — Kay Dingwell

"He won't be able to do well in the winter weather, so once it starts getting cold in the next couple of months it'll be a problem since his species is native to Australia."

Dingell said the "gregarious" parrot could be lured into someone's home with a promise of peanut butter or French fries.

"He adores people. He's quite obsessed with people food … I wouldn't be surprised if he shows up at a picnic trying to pilfer some potato salad."

Dingwell says their pet cockatoo, Sakura, misses Matcha. (Submitted by Kay Dingwell)

Dingwell is asking anyone who spots Matcha to contact her by email. If possible, you could try to capture Matcha with a lightweight net or pillow.

Dingwell said the house hasn't been the same without him.

"He was always out with the kids, out with the other birds so it's a pretty sad thing to have him missing."