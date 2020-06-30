Woman who found engagement ring 9 years after losing it gets offer from marriage commissioner

A Charlottetown woman who found her engagement ring on a dish drying mat after losing it nine years ago says it's a sign she and her fiancé should finally get married.

Katrina Durdle said after the story appeared on CBC, marriage commissioner Diana Lariviere reached out and offered to perform the wedding for free.

The date has been set for Sept. 25.

"Just through the fact that it's kind of a miracle that we found the engagement ring that we've decided that we will get married this year," Durdle said.

"It's a perfect time and it happened for a reason."

Lariviere, who operates Weddings P.E.I. By Diana, said the story tugged at her heart.

"I figured if you lost your engagement ring for that length of time it was almost karma and given that we are in this COVID crisis it just seemed like a nice thing to do to offer to do their marriage ceremony."

Durdle says she found the ring on a dish drying mat. She says it must have fallen out of a pan or cup she was washing to pack for a move to their new home. (Katrina Durdle)

Durdle said her fiancé, Kevin McNeill, often joked that they would not get married until she found the ring. But she said the reason they waited so long was because "life just kind of got in the way."

They have two children they always put ahead of themselves, she said.

"We always joked and called each other husband and wife and everything's already as if we're married so we just never did it."

Durdle said she has received lots of reaction from people — including complete strangers — since the story was published June 22.

Durdle says many people have reached out to her with their own stories and words of encouragement. (Shane Ross/CBC)

"I had one lady ask me if I would say a prayer for her to find her engagement ring because she had lost hers as well. So it's been really interesting to see all the positive that's come."

Durdle is now planning her wedding, which she hopes will be at an outdoor venue overlooking the ocean.

While the details are still being worked out, one thing is certain: when MacNeil slips the wedding ring on her finger, she'll be trying extra hard not to lose it.

