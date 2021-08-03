Family desperate to locate escaped cockatiel
‘She just took off out that door like a bullet’
A family in central P.E.I. has been searching for three days for Flash, a female cockatiel that escaped from their home on Saturday.
Lori McKenna, who lives in Crapaud, has had Flash for five years. She spends a lot of time out of her cage, but not outside. On Saturday, someone left the door open for a moment not realizing she was loose.
"She just took off out that door like a bullet, which she's never done before. It was totally uncharacteristic of her," McKenna told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.
Flash spent some time in a tree outside the house, apparently enjoying herself, said McKenna, but then flew off and hasn't been seen since.
Apart from searching and calling for her, the family has tried to lure her back by putting out her cage with her favourite food. They have left a second floor window open with a light on.
"It's so worrisome because we live in an area where there's osprey, there's bald eagles," said McKenna.
"There's a lot of predator birds. Every time I see one of those I cringe inside."
She said Flash is friendly, and will respond to her name and also to Pretty Girl.
With files from Laura Chapin
