Lorie Kane 1 of 8 Canadians at U.S. Senior Women's Open

An injury delayed P.E.I.'s Lorie Kane's season, but she is all in for her first major tournament this weekend.

Kane is one of eight Canadians competing in the U.S. Senior Women's Open golf championship.

The open starts Thursday at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina.

"I've been battling an elbow injury most of the winter," Kane said, adding she has already missed one tournament due to the injury.

"I am a little taped up, but ready to go and we'll give it all I've got."

She said she is using the hockey player mentality she was raised on to tough it out at the open this week. Once the tee goes into the ground and she takes that first swing, Kane said, the last thing on her mind will be the pain in her elbow.

Slopy but playable

Kane played two U.S. open at Pine Hills in 2001 and 2007 so she is familiar with the course.

"It is as I remember it," she said.

"They are slopy, but very playable. It is a U.S. open so it will be an ultimate challenge."

In 2018 Kane was the top Canadian finisher in the tournament, placing 23rd.

"Obviously I want to perform the best I can, but it is a long way to Sunday and a lot of things can change," she said.

"Ultimately we tee it up to win."

Still excited

In 2016 Kane was inducted into the Canadian Golf Sports Hall of Fame. At that point she told CBC she was trying to figure out what golf looked like to her.

"It's kind of evolving and I'm excited about what is in front of me," she said.

With that on her mind, Kane doesn't plan on stopping competitive play yet.

In the fall she is heading to the Senior LGPA Championships as well as the Canadian Women's Open in August.

