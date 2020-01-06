Health PEI misses ultrasound wait-time targets amid staff shortage, growing demand

Fewer than half of Islanders who most urgently needed an ultrasound received one within the two-week target wait time, according to the most recent statistics released by Health PEI.

Those stats show that during a six-month period from April 2019 through to the end of September, only 48 per cent of Islanders referred for an ultrasound categorized as the most urgent cases received one within 14 days.

On average, those urgent cases waited a month, while some waited more than two months.

"We all have resources that are stretched pretty thin," said Gailyne MacPherson, the director of hospital services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

For patients classified as semi-urgent, the stats are even worse: from July through to September only 73 out of 602 referrals, or 12 per cent, were able to obtain an ultrasound within the target of four weeks.

The situation was better for non-urgent cases over that time period, as 57 per cent of patients were able to receive an ultrasound within the target of 12 weeks.

Covering leaves

MacPherson said the situation has become particularly difficult given the demand to find sonographers to perform ultrasounds on a backup basis, when permanent staff go on leave.

Out of nine full-time equivalent positions for sonographers last year, P.E.I. lost four to parental leave. Another left with a work-related injury. Health PEI couldn't attract enough casuals to replace them all.

Gailyne MacPherson says it's difficult to recruit staff for backup work when permanent staff go on leave. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"We have lots of work. It's casual work though, so it's not guaranteed … it's kind of piecemeal, it can be kind of feast or famine depending on what's going on," MacPherson said.

"We can't offer long-term work, and lots of places can offer long-term work. Especially, you know Alberta's one of the main places they go, there's lots of work at clinics in Alberta."

Ultrasound referrals growing

MacPherson said staff "do our very best to make sure that the sickest people get in the soonest and the fastest."

"I know if you're a member of the public waiting for a long time, that it doesn't always appear that way, but we do do our very best to try and make sure the most urgent person gets the most urgent care."

According to Health PEI ultrasound referrals have been growing at about 10 per cent per year.

With expansions in neo-natal care, and ultrasounds to screen for breast cancer in women with dense breasts, demand is expected to continue to grow.

Health PEI has approved another part-time position for a sonographer to add to the current complement, which has yet to be filled.

