Residents grateful long-term care homes open to some visitors for holidays

The holidays are being celebrated a little differently in long-term care homes this year but some residents and their families say they are just grateful any form of visiting will be permitted.

Rules at seniors', long-term care and nursing homes on Prince Edward Island changed again last Friday with the easing of some COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions, and allow people in long-term care and nursing homes to have in-room visitors just in time for Christmas.

"It's not quite the same," said Kirsty MacLellan who was visiting her grandmother at Whisperwood Villa Monday. "But I'm glad that we can see her and interact with her and bring her treats and we're lucky to be able to do that compared to other provinces."

It affects my life, it affects nearly everybody's life in here but it has to be done. — Gwen Sterling, Whisperwood Villa resident

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the circuit breaker restricted visits so residents were only allowed one visitor, a partner in care. Visits that were being allowed in residents' rooms had to once again be scheduled, reducing visits to a half-hour once a week in some cases.

But now, the latest government rules state they can have two partners in care with unlimited in-room visits, plus six designated visitors — though some care homes allow fewer.

"We have to count our blessings and realize that things are not as bad as they could be," said Jason Lee, the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, which owns Garden Home, Whisperwood Villa and Lady Slipper Villa.

"We have more freedoms in P.E.I. than most of the provinces do in long-term care."

"We're very thankful'

The two partners in care are even allowed to take residents out for a drive.

'Just by the nature of the rules in place, we just will not be able to accommodate the volume of people who would normally visit,' says Jason Lee, the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

Designated visitors, on the other hand, must schedule shorter visits in a designated area with no more than two at one time.

"Having visiting hours and scheduled visits, wearing face masks and PPE, none of that was happening last Christmas, so this year is still very different from what would be normal," said Lee.

They are happy ... that visitors can come in and that we can have some entertainers in. — Lindsay Dickeson

"But we're very thankful that we do have some visitation and some opportunity to be together at Christmas."

The holidays are one of the most popular times of the year for visitors, Lee said, although this year he anticipates it will be significantly quieter with the restrictions.

"It affects my life, it affects nearly everybody's life in here but it has to be done," said Gwen Sterling, who has lived at Whisperwood Villa for the past ten years. "It's a good thing."

Resident Fran Carmichael agreed.

"They have to do something to protect us," said Carmichael. "It doesn't bother me too much because I don't have too many people coming in."

'Adapted well to the changes'

The administrator of The Mount Continuing Care Community says the new restrictions have also taken away some of the pleasant surprises of past years.

Lindsay Dickieson at The Mount Continuing Care Community says the home has holiday activities and entertainment planned for the week. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

"It's a very organized time with booking the appointments and making sure that we know who is coming and going for contact tracing purposes," said Lindsay Dickieson. "You don't quite have that same spontaneous sort of Christmas spirit of people meeting in the hallways, or stopping in to see an old neighbour."

Despite the protocols in place, both homes said they are working to make the holidays as usual as possible in hopes things will return normal next year.

"They certainly have adapted well to the changes and they are happy, like I said, that visitors can come in and that we can have some entertainers in," said Dickieson. "So some things to look forward to over the holidays."

