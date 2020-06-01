P.E.I. to further ease long-term care COVID-19 restrictions

P.E.I. is working toward lifting some restrictions on visitation for residents of long-term care facilities starting next week, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison was talking at her regular Tuesday morning pandemic briefing.

"P.E.I. has moved cautiously to increase visitation and socialization for our loved ones in long-term care facilities, always aiming to reduce and minimize the risk of COVID-19," she said.

Starting on Sept. 1, she said the province is planning the following changes.

No limit on number of visitors for a resident of a P.E.I. long-term care home.

No time limit on their visits.

Increasing the number of partners-in-care to three per resident.

Letting residents who go for a drive with a partner-in-care leave the vehicle if crowded public places are avoided.

Allowing overnight visits with partner-in-care if infection control measures are taken.

Implementation of these changes will be up to individual facilities, based on their capacity, said Morrison.

It will also be up to individual facilities to figure out how best to move toward increased visitation.

