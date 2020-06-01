P.E.I. to further ease long-term care COVID-19 restrictions
P.E.I. is working toward lifting some restrictions on visitation for residents of long-term care facilities starting next week, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
Individual facilities will have to work out how to implement new visiting rules
P.E.I. is working toward lifting some restrictions on visitation for residents of long-term care facilities starting next week, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
Morrison was talking at her regular Tuesday morning pandemic briefing.
"P.E.I. has moved cautiously to increase visitation and socialization for our loved ones in long-term care facilities, always aiming to reduce and minimize the risk of COVID-19," she said.
Starting on Sept. 1, she said the province is planning the following changes.
- No limit on number of visitors for a resident of a P.E.I. long-term care home.
- No time limit on their visits.
- Increasing the number of partners-in-care to three per resident.
- Letting residents who go for a drive with a partner-in-care leave the vehicle if crowded public places are avoided.
- Allowing overnight visits with partner-in-care if infection control measures are taken.
Implementation of these changes will be up to individual facilities, based on their capacity, said Morrison.
It will also be up to individual facilities to figure out how best to move toward increased visitation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.