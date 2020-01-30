Some low-income Islanders to pay less for nursing home care

Some low-income Islanders will end up paying less for nursing-home care starting Feb. 1.

Right now, Islanders who have spouses in long-term care facilities run by the province, and are getting government help to cover those expenses, have to pay 50 per cent of their household income.

That left some Islanders living below the poverty line while paying for the care of their partner, said Health Minister James Aylward. Now those people will be able to keep $22,133 of income.

"There's some situations where you have a person that's still residing in the community and they're currently surviving, or trying to survive off say, [$14,000] or $16,000, so it's going to mean a significant increase in the retained income," said Aylward.

"This is going to be a much more fair and equitable solution to help support those spouses that are still in the community."

Aylward expects the changes will help at least 80 families on the Island.

'We're looking at additional supports of things that we can do to help people stay at home or stay in the community as long as possible,' says Aylward. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Couples are eligible to apply for assistance under the Long-Term Care Subsidization Act, if their household income totals less than the cost of care, about $36,000, said Aylward.

Aylward said this change comes directly from what he's heard from Islanders and he's gotten nothing but overwhelming support from those affected by it.

The change will also help people be able to afford to stay in their homes longer, something Aylward said is a priority of the government.

"We're looking at additional supports of things that we can do to help people stay at home or stay in the community as long as possible," he said.

