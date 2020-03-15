Excitement builds at long-term care homes with eased visitor restrictions around the corner

P.E.I. is lifting some of the restrictions on visits to long-term care homes next week, and home operators report dining rooms are buzzing with the news.

"We've had some really excited residents and families," said Lindsay Dickieson, administrator of The Mount Continuing Care Community.

"It just really boosts the overall morale for both the residents — they're talking about it at the dinner table — and as well the family members."

Starting on Sept. 1, the province is making the following changes to pandemic restrictions on long-term care visits:

No limit on number of visitors.

No time limit on their visits.

Increasing the number of partners-in-care to three per resident.

Letting residents who go for a drive with a partner-in-care leave the vehicle if crowded public places are avoided.

Allowing overnight visits with partner-in-care if infection control measures are taken.

Jason Lee operates several facilities as CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, and he said it is welcome news.

"They're missing their friends and family," he said of the residents.

"We've all gone through a long period now of being separated from family and friends, you know, for good reasons."

Not every facility will have the ability to introduce all the changes right away.

Dickieson said The Mount will introduce the two more partners-in-care for residents on Sept. 1, and the remaining changes will be in place by the end of the week.

