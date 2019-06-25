PCs to stick with Liberal increases in long-term care rates

P.E.I.'s new health minister says government will review accommodation rates charged to seniors living in provincial long-term care facilities.

But James Aylward also says scheduled rate increases put in place under the previous Liberal government will continue as planned.

Daily accommodation rates at P.E.I.'s nine provincial manors increased by $5 on April 1, 2019, reaching $85.25, with further increases scheduled over the next two years.

Increase New Daily Rate Oct. 1, 2019 $5.75 $91 April 1, 2020 $5.75 $96.75 Oct. 1, 2020 $5.98 $102.73

Originally government had informed nursing home residents and their families the increases — totalling 28 per cent — would be implemented over the course of two months, leading to a public outcry.

Former health minister Robert Mitchell then announced the increases would be phased in over two years.

'Arbitrarily implemented'

In question period Wednesday, Official Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker laid the political controversy at the feet of the new PC government.

"Last year, the previous government announced sudden and very large increases in the amount that individuals would pay to stay in publicly run long-term care facilities," Bevan-Baker said.

"The fee increase was arbitrarily implemented without any advance consultation or notice.... Will your administration put the previous administration's planned increases on hold until a comprehensive public review of P.E.I.'s long-term care policy is undertaken?"

Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says long-term care rate increases introduced under the Liberals were 'arbitrarily implemented without any advance consultation or notice.' (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

Afterwards, Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward told reporters there are "no future plans" to move beyond the rate increases laid out by the Liberals, "unless there is a real need for it."

Aylward said his department would conduct a full analysis of the rate structure, noting that the previous government brought forward their increases without any public consultation.

"Really there was just an announcement and all of a sudden the flood waters opened up and we started hearing from many individuals that have parents or loved ones residing in these long-term care facilities that it was financially going to be a huge impact to them."

Future increases may be tied to inflation

He suggested future increases in rates might be tied to the consumer price index, but that nothing would be done "until we do have that full report back and we do the consultation with individuals."

Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward says his department will review long-term care rates, and that any future increases could be tied to the consumer price index. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness told CBC that residents who can't afford the new long-term care rates can apply for a subsidy, and that three-quarters of residents of public manors last year were subsidized.

Former health minister Robert Mitchell said private manors charge higher rates than the province's nine publicly-administered nursing homes, something the increase in rates was meant to address.

Aylward said rates at provincial manors hadn't increased since 2012.

