Panel to review performance of long-term care homes during COVID-19 pandemic
Panel will make recommendations to government
An external panel of experts and community leaders has been tasked with studying the performance of Prince Edward Island's public and private long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Items to be considered by P.E.I.'s long-term care COVID-19 panel, according to a news release, include:
- Impact on staff, residents, essential caregivers and leadership.
- Infection prevention and control and outbreak characteristics.
- Health human resources (retention, additional resources, training).
- Infrastructure, including renovations and outbreak readiness and site-level characteristics.
The panel will engage with diverse stakeholders including residents, families and caregivers, long-term care staff, health professionals, unions and geriatricians from across the province to gain a deeper understanding of the widespread impacts of COVID-19 on the long-term care sector.
The release said it is expected that the panel will identify best practices, review the current state of long-term care against the proposed national standards, and deliver recommendations and solutions to ensure the system can meet these standards.
An internal long-term care review conducted during the pandemic revealed aspects of the long-term care sector (public and private homes) which require additional planning, policy, program and service reforms in order to respond to emerging challenges and reduce inequities. These issues include:
- Health human resources.
- Infection prevention and control activities.
- Access to personal protective equipment.
- Adverse event reporting.
- Quality assessment.
- Resident health outcomes.
Long-term care COVID-19 panel members include Michele Dorsey, a certified mediator and a retired lawyer, Cynthia Bryanton, a registered nurse, Blair Corkum, a chartered professional accountant, Janice Keefe, a professor and director of the Nova Scotia Centre on Aging at Mount Saint Vincent University, and Carole Estabrooks of the University of Alberta.
