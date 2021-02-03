P.E.I. long-term care homes celebrate return of musicians

After months of lockdown in the spring, and another interruption with December's circuit breaker, P.E.I. musicians are back to entertaining the residents of long-term care homes.

The concerts are traditionally a regular feature at many homes, sometimes three and four times a week at The Mount in Charlottetown.

"It's such a gift to have music in the home," said Paula Landrigan, who works at the Mount in Charlottetown.

"The sound of music through the home is such a wonderful experience for all. Not only residents, but the staff enjoy it as well."

The concerts are mostly a weekly event at Lady Slipper Villa in O'Leary, said Toni Vary.

"It's such a social gathering," said Vary.

"It's huge when they're all together and enjoying something like that and then afterwards they kind of mingle with the musicians, and it's just somebody from outside."

'Just couldn't hold back'

While they are back on, the concerts are still a lot of work. Musicians are screened for COVID-19 at the door. They are provided with masks and brought to a room where the stage and audience have been carefully set up to accommodate physical distancing.

But Vary and Landrigan said the work is well worth it for the impact the concerts have on the residents, in particular those suffering from dementia. Their enjoyment of music often seems to be one of the last things they lose.

"They sing along, they recognize the songs and the words, and even with the later stages of dementia they respond so well to the singing. They remember the words. It's songs they grew up with," said Landrigan.

"We had musicians come in this Tuesday," added Vary.

"There was one or two residents that partway through the songs they were just bursting out into clapping. It was a good tune, and it was a good line, and they just couldn't hold back."

