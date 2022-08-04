P.E.I. asking for feedback from non-unionized long-term care workers

P.E.I.'s standing committee on health and social development is looking for feedback from non-unionized employees at both public and private long-term care homes.

The committee said it wants to hear what they have to say about what's working — and what's not working — in long-term care on the Island.

It has already heard from the nurses' union and other union representatives.

Gord McNeilly, chair of the standing committee, said all feedback will be anonymous.

"One of the major concerns with all members of the standing committee was long-term care, and how we're moving forward with long-term care, how we dealt with it during the pandemic and where are our shortfalls and we decided to look at long-term care both public and private and make sure that people working in long-term care had a voice and make sure that their input was recognized by the standing committee as we look at a report toward the legislative assembly."

As reported in June, there is also a COVID-19 external panel of experts and community leaders that has been tasked with studying the performance of Prince Edward Island's public and private long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That panel will engage with diverse stakeholders including residents, families and caregivers, long-term care staff, health professionals, unions and geriatricians from across the province to gain a deeper understanding of the widespread impacts of COVID-19 on the long-term care sector.

Non-unionized long-term care workers have until Sept. 9 to offer feedback to the standing committee on health and social development. (GagliardiPhotogra/Shutterstock)

Any non-unionized long-term care workers interested in offering feedback to the standing committee on health and social development can find information on the legislative assembly's website.

Submissions can be made until Sept. 9.