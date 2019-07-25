PCs cancel scheduled long-term care fee increases on P.E.I.
Government still aiming to have everyone pay the same rate
The new P.E.I. government has cancelled a plan put in place by the previous Liberal government to increase rates at public long-term care facilities.
Like the Liberal plan, the new plan moves to harmonize rates so everyone is paying the same fee. Currently, people who moved into a home after Feb. 1, 2019 pay rates that are about 20 per cent higher than people who moved in before that date.
- Established residents: $85.25/day.
- New residents: $102.73/day.
The Liberal plan was to phase in higher rates over the next year so that everyone was paying $102.73 come Oct. 1, 2020.
The new plan will still see fees increase for established residents, but not as much. For new residents, the fee will go down to $92.19/day on Oct. 1, 2019.
The new plan sets a target where everyone will be paying $92.19/day as of April 1, 2020.
"This is the right thing to do," said Health Minister James Aylward in a news release.
"We strongly feel that the cost of long-term care needs to be reasonable for Islanders and fair across the system."
Increases after April 1 will be comparable to rates charged to residents who are subsidized and living in a private facility, the government said.
There are about 1,200 Islanders living in long-term care centres, with about half in public facilities.
