Long-term care beds to be added to 5 nursing homes

The 100 new long-term care beds announced by the province last spring will be spread across five communities, the government said in an update on Wednesday.

The beds will be added to private nursing homes in Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford, Belfast and Wellington.

Fifty of the beds will be available this fall and winter (Phase 1), and the remaining 50 by June, 2019 (Phase 2), the province said.

Andrews of Stratford will get 24 new beds this fall and winter. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Here is where the beds will be going:

Andrews of Summerside — 30 in Phase 2.

Andrews of Stratford — 24 in Phase 1.

Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown — 16 in Phase 1, four in Phase 2.

Gillis Lodge in Belfast — 10 in Phase 1, four in Phase 2.

Le Coopérative 'Le Chez-Nous' in Wellington — 12 in Phase 2.

The 100 beds will bring the total number of long-term care beds in the province to 1,247, which includes 595 beds in public manors and 652 in private facilities.

