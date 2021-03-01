Long lines as province ramps up COVID-19 testing

The province's call-out for COVID-19 testing has led to a busy day at P.E.I.'s testing sites.

The Chief Public Health Office has asked anyone at any of the exposure sites — along with anyone who works in the food service, food processing and other industries — to get tested.

That created long lines at some of the testing sites.

Robin Estey said she waited more than two hours at the Slemon Park testing site Monday morning, But she said things were still moving quicker than she expected.

"I was expecting a wait for sure. And to be honest, based on what people have been saying about the wait times over the weekend, I was expecting to be here longer," she said.

Health PEI said the increase in testing has had no impact on the vaccination schedule.

"Both are a priority and they are going forward as planned, with additional staff needed for testing coming from community-based staff to support the surge and allowing us to maintain COVID vaccinations," it said in an email to CBC News.

P.E.I. Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling later told CBC News: Compass that about 3,000 tests had been collected as of late Monday afternoon, with many more expected at clinics scheduled to stay open until 8 p.m.

More from CBC P.E.I.