ACOA finances new brewery in Gateway Village

A new brewery and cidery is opening up in P.E.I.'s Gateway Village, at the foot of Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, with the help of a loan from ACOA.

Lone Oak Brewing Co. will operate out of a 4,500-square-foot space, with the goal of selling beer and cider throughout Atlantic Canada.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the thriving craft beer and cider industry in Atlantic Canada," said Lone Oak CEO Jared Murphy in a news release.

"I, along with my partners, can't thank the federal government enough for its support for our project."

ACOA has provided a $300,000 loan in support of the project. The province is expected announce a contribution in the legislature this afternoon.

The federal agency noted from 2012 to 2017 the P.E.I. craft beer market grew more than five-fold, from 185,000 litres to more than one million litres.

