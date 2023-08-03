Trudeau makes surprise visit to Lone Oak, apologizes for brouhaha last summer

Lone Oak's Charlottetown location had an unexpected visitor this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in the capital area Saturday to walk in the Pride Parade in Charlottetown, and dropped into the Lone Oak brewpub after lunch.

Trudeau met with staff and co-owner Jared Murphy to apologize over a firestorm of hate-filled comments that plagued the business after the prime minister visited in July 2022.

"He just wanted to pop in quickly, recognize what happened last summer. He apologized for the backlash that we received and just looked for an update on how things were going," Murphy said.

"Which was a pretty respectable thing to do."

'Our doors are open to any respectful individual'

Lone Oak posted pictures from the prime minister's visit last year when he stopped in for lunch.

Shortly after, the business received thousands of hateful messages, threats and vulgar phone calls. The business got review-bombed online, and one of its delivery vans was vandalized.

Lone Oak received negative backlash after posting photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"At first it felt like we were being overwhelmed by negativity. We thought it would dissipate, we thought it wouldn't last, but it just continued," Murphy said. "We were receiving phone calls where we had 15-year-old hosts answering and people were threatening our businesses."

In response, customers rallied behind Lone Oak by posting positive comments and reviews online and stopping by locations to buy merchandise, beer and gift cards. Murphy said that "completely turned the narrative around" and was heartwarming to see the local support as a business owner on P.E.I.

"The amount of positive support that we received, after people were aware of the negative backlash that we were receiving, really changed everything for us. It turned it into a positive story, which it should have been from the beginning," he said.

Lone Oak co-owner Jared Murphy says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Lone Oak to apologize was welcome. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The Prime Minister's Office said in an email to CBC News that Trudeau was eager to visit the location and speak with staff, and that he was happy to see business booming for Lone Oak.

Murphy said having Trudeau stop by and speak with staff last weekend was a welcome gesture.

"It's always an honour to speak with the prime minister no matter what political party they represent. For them to take time out of their busy schedules to come in and check in on a small business is extremely respectable and it was an honour," Murphy said.

"Our doors are open to any respectful individual from any walk of life and any elected leader in our democratic country is certainly welcome to have lunch here."