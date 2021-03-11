P.E.I. musicians get boost on popular Netflix series Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia is one of the most popular series on Netflix right now, and it features a surprising amount of music from Prince Edward Island.

Ginny & Georgia has a rich soundtrack including more than 150 cuts of music, four from P.E.I. Three of those are from Mark Skinner, a.k.a. Lonely Kid, and Logan Richard.

"My first time on Netflix, I was pretty stoked, let alone to have it be a No. 1 show was just a little bit of a bonus," Richard told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

Skinner's remix of Richard's song The Start became the theme song for series character Marcus Baker. Richard said he didn't know how much the song would get used in the series.

Logan Richard says it was a surprise to hear his song come up so often. (From The Start remix)

"Definitely not. My girlfriend and I watched it and I didn't know how prominent that song was in the show until I watched it," he said.

"I was pretty shocked."

'An amazing music scene'

Skinner and Richard have Kaya Pino, the show's music supervisor, to thank for getting their music on the show.

Pino first became aware of P.E.I. music in 2017 at the Canadian Song Conference and was at the ECMAs in 2019.

One of the show's creators fell in love with The Start, says Kaya Pino. (Submitted by Kaya Pino)

"P.E.I. has an amazing music scene," said Pino.

"I've been lucky enough to go there a couple of times over my career to check out the music."

Pino gathers up all the tracks she can when on these trips, and has tens of thousands on her hard drive. When called upon to put together the soundtrack for a show, she'll collect a number of them that, for her, seem appropriate to the feel of the script. She and the producers will work together to create the final soundtrack.

Hit show benefits

It was one of the show's creators, she said, that zeroed in on The Start.

"Sara Lampert, she fell in love with this song," said Pino.

"She's the one who picked it out and she fell in love with it and thought, this is the track that we need to have as a theme for Marcus, which is why it comes up throughout the show in different parts where we see Marcus."

Having a song get picked up by Netflix is a pretty good payday in itself, when it happens to be attached to a hit the benefits start to grow.

"Really had no idea what to expect. And then when it started taking off, like, oh, boy, these are not your average placements," said Skinner.

Mark Skinner was thrilled by the impact of the show on the songs. (From The Start remix)

Richard said he has never seen traffic for his songs on streaming services anything like he is getting now.

"For most of my career, I would be surprised to see two or three people listening," he said.

"Even if you put out a new song, we can make it up to 10 or 15. But since Ginny & Georgia came out, it's been 20 to 50 people listening at all times."

There is still no decision yet on a season two for Ginny & Georgia. Richard is hopeful it will be renewed, not just because of his music. He's hooked on the show itself, and wants to see what happens next.

