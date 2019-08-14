19-year-old man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

Logan Raymond MacAusland, 19, has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Cody Robert MacLean after a street fight.

MacAusland has been in custody since he was arrested. He will be back in court for sentencing in Nov.15.

Police said MacLean was found with serious injuries on Spring Street near Churchill Avenue in the early hours of the morning on Feb. 5.

MacLean, of Kingston, P.E.I., was immediately transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

Police arrested MacAusland on Lower Malpeque Road about an hour after MacLean was found and seized a weapon.

Cody MacLean was a father and student at Holland College when he was killed. (Submitted by Mitchell MacLean)

The two men were known to police and each other.

The last murder to occur on P.E.I. before this was July 2015, according to RCMP.

