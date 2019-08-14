Crown, defence recommend life, no parole for at least 10 years in fatal stabbing

The Crown and defence lawyers are recommending life with no chance of parole for at least 10 years for Logan Raymond MacAusland, 20, who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a friend in a street fight in Charlottetown on Feb. 5.

Cody MacLean, 24, died from his injuries after being stabbed in the chest at least seven times.

In P.E.I. Supreme Court Friday, MacLean's family was in tears as their victim impact statements were read out loud, saying their lives have changed forever, and MacLean's two-year-old son is growing up without a father.

A statement by MacLean's mother, Heidi MacKinnon, was read to the court by her son, Dylan.

'He'll never know his father. That's a tragedy words cannot describe,' wrote Cody MacLean's mother, Heidi MacKinnon, in a statement that was read in court by her son, Dylan MacLean. (Submitted by Mitchell MacLean)

"All my hope is now gone. I feel dead inside," she wrote. Court heard she is now raising her grandson. "What do you say to a two-year-old son who asks 'Where is Daddy?' He'll never know his father. That's a tragedy words cannot describe."

Dylan MacLean told the court, "I didn't just lose my big brother. I lost my best friend as well."

"I relive this every day," he said. "Cody's death is on my mind 24/7."

Court heard the two men had known each other for three years, and became close through the Strength program, which helps young people dealing with substance abuse.

According to facts read out in court, the pair got into an argument that night over some methamphetamine, and MacAusland ended up stabbing him in the chest at least seven times.

After the stabbing, MacAusland went to a friend's house, changed his clothes, then took a taxi to a motel where he was living. When police found him walking down Lower Malpeque Road and approached him, court heard MacAusland head-butted the officer causing "significant bleeding."

Under influence

Ten years is the minimum amount of time anyone sentenced for second-degree murder can serve before they're eligible for parole.

Court heard MacAusland had used drugs and alcohol from an early age, and had a violent past.

He was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and methamphetamine that night, according to a report prepared for the court — "but not to the point of not being able to control his actions."

The report also said he has shown "genuine remorse."

MacAusland stood and read a statement in which he apologized to MacLean's family.

Chief Justice Tracey Clements will sentence MacAusland on Dec. 4.

