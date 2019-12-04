Logan MacAusland sentenced to life in prison for murder of Cody MacLean

The man who stabbed and killed 24-year-old Cody MacLean in February has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Logan Raymond MacAusland, 20, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Charlottetown.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier court appearance to second-degree murder in the incident. A life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years is the mandatory minimum sentence for second-degree murder in Canada.

"It was senseless, in a moment of uncontrolled anger," said Chief Justice Tracey Clements. "The loss is indescribable."

She also acknowledged that MacAusland is a member of the Lennox Island First Nation and has struggled with mental health and addictions issues.

"All of us struggle to understand the extent of this tragedy. This is an incredibly tragic case," said Clements. "The loss is profound. Mother, brothers and other family members will carry this loss for the rest of their lives. Mr. MacAusland will also carry this for the rest of his life."

Two men had been friends

Court heard earlier that the two men had known each other for three years and had been friends. They were both involved in the Strength youth addictions program and had lived together for several months at the Summerside facility.

The night of the stabbing, the pair had been to several bars in downtown Charlottetown. MacAusland had some methamphetamine and went to a house to sell some of the drugs, which MacLean, 24, was carrying.

During the transaction, MacLean took off suddenly, MacAusland caught up with him and the two men started arguing. MacAusland knocked MacLean to the ground, stabbed him in the chest seven or eight times, reached into MacLean's jacket and removed the drugs, and ran off. MacLean died a short time later in hospital from his injuries.

Police arrested MacAusland about an hour after the stabbing . He was violent with officers who took him into custody, head-butting and biting one, punching another and spitting in the faces of two others.

More to come.

