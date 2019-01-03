Renovations underway at historic log house in Charlottetown

Renovations on a historic log house in Charlottetown, which is a heritage property, are underway.

The new owner, Paul Coles, said he has restored a number of heritage homes in Charlottetown, so the task of renovating the log house is right up his alley.

"I love it. I'm always interested in how old buildings were put together," Coles said.

The previous owner, Ray Campbell, applied to have the house de-listed as a heritage property in September. Charlottetown council voted unanimously to reject the application.

Campbell, had been battling with the city to take it down, saying it was too expensive to restore and that he was unable to obtain insurance for the property.

Now that Coles owns the log house, he's responsible for making sure its key features are preserved. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'Exciting to me'

Now that Coles owns it, he's responsible for making sure its key features are preserved.

"I've done new construction in the past and I find it kind of boring. This is exciting to me," he said.

Coles said he's going to save the log walls and preserve what he can of the heritage structure.

19th century craftsmanship

Coles has had to rebuild the floor to make it level, and completely replace the roof.

But the walls still show the marks of 19th century craftsmanship — wood dowels and joints, holding the house together with virtually no nails.

The walls still show the marks of 19th century craftsmanship — wood dowels and joints, holding the house together with virtually no nails. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The previous owner had considered tearing it down, saying it was too expensive to restore.

But Coles is meeting heritage requirements, according to the city.

He said he expects he'll spend around $200,000 on the project.

Log walls will stay

He has plans for the three-bedroom home to include a new addition out back when he's done, he said, but the log walls will stay right where they are.

"Internally, we will see all the log. So when you step inside, you will be in a log house."

Coles says he's going to save the log walls, and preserve what he can of this heritage structure. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Coles said renovations to the house are expected to be completed by July 2019.

But he's not sure if he will move into the home himself or put it up for sale.

