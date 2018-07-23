Historic Charlottetown log house is coming down, piece by piece

The owner of a historic Charlottetown log house has begun taking it apart, piece by piece.

Ray Campbell couldn't find a company that would insure the home, and a recent study concluded it needed major renovations to make it livable.

Campbell and the city had been debating the issue for months.

Building has heritage status

The building is believed to date to the 1840s. It has heritage status and the city wanted to preserve it.

Campbell said Monday the city didn't give him any options, and he started work to dismantle it.

'They didn't give me an out,' Campbell said of the city. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"They didn't give me an out," he said. "I offered to take it down and put it in a container — that's no good [to them]."

Penalties 'significant'

The city had previously said Campbell would have to apply to have the heritage status revoked in order to tear it down.

Coun. Greg Rivard told CBC last week the penalties would be significant if Campbell demolished the building without going through that process.

"If we take him to court and he is guilty, the fines are significant, according to our bylaw," Rivard said July 16.

Anyone walking by on Monday would have seen holes opening in the building's frame. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Campbell said he had no choice.

"If I don't do something, I'll be bankrupt. My hands are tied as far as doing business goes. It's a liability. I have no insurance. The city doesn't seem to care about that."

The building has heritage status and is believed to date to the 1840s. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The city had previously said penalties would be stiff if Campbell demolished the house without first going through the process to have the heritage status revoked. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

