Skip to Main Content
Historic Charlottetown log house is coming down, piece by piece
New

Historic Charlottetown log house is coming down, piece by piece

The owner of a historic Charlottetown log house began work to dismantle it on Monday, saying he can't find insurance and the house is a 'liability.'

City says owner could face fines for demolishing heritage structure without proper authorization

Josh Lewis · CBC News ·
Owner Ray Campbell said he can't find a company to insure the house and it has recently been deemed 'unlivable.' (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The owner of a historic Charlottetown log house has begun taking it apart, piece by piece.

Ray Campbell couldn't find a company that would insure the home, and a recent study concluded it needed major renovations to make it livable.

Campbell and the city had been debating the issue for months. 

Building has heritage status

The building is believed to date to the 1840s. It has heritage status and the city wanted to preserve it.

Campbell said Monday the city didn't give him any options, and he started work to dismantle it.

'They didn't give me an out,' Campbell said of the city. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"They didn't give me an out," he said. "I offered to take it down and put it in a container — that's no good [to them]."

Penalties 'significant'

The city had previously said Campbell would have to apply to have the heritage status revoked in order to tear it down.

Coun. Greg Rivard told CBC last week the penalties would be significant if Campbell demolished the building without going through that process.

"If we take him to court and he is guilty, the fines are significant, according to our bylaw," Rivard said July 16.

Anyone walking by on Monday would have seen holes opening in the building's frame. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Campbell said he had no choice.

"If I don't do something, I'll be bankrupt. My hands are tied as far as doing business goes. It's a liability. I have no insurance. The city doesn't seem to care about that."

The building has heritage status and is believed to date to the 1840s. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)
The city had previously said penalties would be stiff if Campbell demolished the house without first going through the process to have the heritage status revoked. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

More P.E.I. news

With files from Brittany Spencer

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us