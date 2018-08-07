Log house owner applies to delist property from heritage register

The owner of a controversial log house in downtown Charlottetown has applied to delist it as a heritage property.

Ray Campbell submitted the application on Monday, city officials confirmed.

Campbell has battled the city over whether he can tear the log house down because he can't get insurance for it. It's believed to date back to the 1840s.

Planning board recommends public meeting

The city previously said having the heritage status revoked was Campbell's only option with the property, and that no such request has ever been granted in the past.

Ray Campbell began to demolish the home last month until the city issued a stop-work order. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Charlottetown's planning board met Monday night to review the application and recommended it be sent to a public meeting.

Council will vote on that at their meeting next Monday night.

Even if the matter goes to a public meeting, the final decision would rest with council.

The city has never granted a request to revoke a property's heritage status before. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

