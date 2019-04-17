Locals, visitors weigh in on pedestrian scramble idea at Charlottetown inersection

The City of Charlottetown is looking into a solution for one of its busiest intersections, at the corner of Queen and Grafton Streets.

The city is exploring the idea of implementing a pedestrian scramble, where traffic is temporarily stopped to allow pedestrians to cross in any direction at a designated intersection — even diagonally.

Pedestrian scrambles are used in other Canadian cities including Toronto and Edmonton.

CBC asked locals and visitors in Charlottetown their opinions on the idea.

'Stop signs work'

"In this one in particular, it's a really smart idea," said Islander Shelly Curley.

A view of Queen and Grafton Streets in Charlottetown, the location of the proposed pedestrian scramble. (Google Street View)

"We were coming through here the other night. My husband actually made the comment that somebody is going to get really hurt at this intersection," she said. "It's very busy especially in the summer months and I think just for safety of islanders and tourists it makes a lot of sense."

Some Islanders like Tracy Brown aren't as on board with the idea.

"I actually don't like the idea. Stop signs work, lights work. People need to pay attention to people walking, people driving," Brown said.

Visitor Stephanie Becerra lives in a city with several pedestrian scrambles.

"I'm from downtown Toronto and we use a pedestrian scramble everyday at Yonge and Dundas. I find it really convenient as a pedestrian," Becerra said. "I think it's a great idea."

She added that while Charlottetown is small compared to cities like Toronto, perhaps the scramble could be used strategically, such as just when the intersection is experiencing high traffic volumes.

