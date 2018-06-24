P.E.I. businesses looking to attract local customers as Atlantic bubble closes

As Island businesses gear up for the holidays, news of the Atlantic bubble closing has left some hoping it will be a chance to attract and retain more local customers.

"This is the time to love local," Penny Walsh-McGuire, the CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce, said during a panel discussion on CBC Radio's Island Morning.

"We're encouraging Islanders to get out there and support the local business community."

The announcement that P.E.I. would be leaving the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks came during an unscheduled COVID-19 briefing Monday morning. As of midnight Monday, those arriving on the Island from the other Atlantic provinces will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

With cases in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia continuing to climb, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said the decision will be re-evaluated as the two-week hiatus ends on Dec. 7.

Encouraging Islanders to support local

"It was unfortunate that we are moving towards further restrictions," said Walsh-McGuire.

Still, she added, "as a business community, we understand and we do support the decision to close the bubble."

'Islanders should feel safe and comfortable shopping in-store,' says Penny Walsh-McGuire, CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce. 'If they don't, there are lots of alternatives that local business are providing.' (Laura Meader/CBC)

Yifei Ban is with the Chinese Canadian Association of P.E.I. He works with several Chinese business owners on the Island.

"The most seriously impacted area is the hotel," said Ban, adding that he has already heard of hotel booking cancellations after King's announcement.

"Certain impact for sure."

'Support them and give back'

Tara Maddix, the executive director of the Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce, said she thinks customer support for local businesses has grown over the past few months and she hopes it continues to expand.

"It's the small businesses and your local businesses that are supporting, you know, your sports teams and your school activities," she said.

"It's really time to support them and give back."

Maddix said people can also help by leaving positive online reviews for the companies, or by giving them shout-outs on social media.

"There's lots of ways you can support local," she said. "Doing it from the shopping side or even, you know, just the promotions side."

Shopping options

Walsh-McGuire said business owners have put significant effort into making sure people feel safe shopping in public, but there are other options available for those who don't have that confidence.

"There's lots of alternatives that local businesses are providing," said Walsh-McGuire.

"Whether it's curbside or delivery or their own online options for shopping."

And while the question of whether the bubble will re-open by Dec. 7 remains unanswered, Walsh-McGuire is asking "Islanders this holiday season, and into the new year, to really put their money where their heart is."

More from CBC P.E.I.