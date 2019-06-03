Police looking for missing truckload of P.E.I. lobster

RCMP are searching for a truckload of P.E.I. lobster that has gone missing while en route to the U.S.

Police say the shipment left South Shore Seafoods in the Alberton area of P.E.I. on May 17 headed for Massachusetts, but didn't reach its destination.

The seafood company reported the missing lobster to police May 21.

Police said the seafood processor used a shipping program that hires third-party trucking companies. Neither South Shore Seafoods nor police have been able to contact that company since the shipment left the Island.

"They've used it in the past and this time I guess it didn't work out for them for whatever reason," said Sgt. Neil Logan with Prince District RCMP.

Police said the phone numbers for the company appear to be out of service.

"We are looking into the company," said Logan. "There has been several attempts at making contact with the company, with no luck.

"It doesn't look like we have a whole lot to go on."

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and urged businesses to do background checks on transportation companies before hiring them, to ensure they're legitimate.

"Do as much research as you can before you hire somebody to take precious cargo like that," Logan said. "We wouldn't want to see this happen to anybody else."

The owner of South Shore Seafood declined an interview.

More P.E.I. news