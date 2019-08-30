P.E.I.'s lobster suppers faced with tough decision on whether to open or stay closed for summer

The owner of Fishermen's Wharf Lobster Suppers says he has a tough decision on his hands ahead of the summer season.

Forbes MacPherson said he's not sure if it's worth opening the business this summer amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

The North Rustico restaurant, MacPherson said, relies heavily on tourism, which is the one of the Island's industries hit hardest due to the pandemic.

"There's a ton of variables that go into the decision. We don't have all the necessary information, we feel," MacPherson said.

"We're obviously driven by tourism, with you know, bus tours and cruise ships. And all those things come into play as far as generating revenue to make our business operate."

No matter what the decision is, the key is we're going to have to live with it. — Forbes MacPherson, Fishermen's Wharf Lobster Suppers

MacPherson said the business would employee between 110 and 120 people over the summer season.

"That's a major concern of ours and it's something that's weighing on us very heavily, you know, if this was just about us ... it would be easier to make the decision."

Opening the business, he said, requires a significant investment in a situation filled with uncertainty.

Carl Nicholson, manager at New Glasgow Lobster Suppers, says the business plans to open its doors starting June 24. (New Glasgow Lobster Suppers/Facebook)

"We know that no matter what the decision is, the key is we're going to have to live with it. But we know we're going to doubt it either way," he said.

"It's a very difficult decision and the pressure is kind mounting, to be honest."

As MacPherson weighs his options, Carl Nicholson, manager at New Glasglow Lobster Suppers, has decided to go ahead with the season starting June 24.

The New Glasglow suppers have been served since June 24, 1958, Nicholson said.

While the suppers will still go ahead, Nicholson said everyone who comes through the restaurant's doors will have to make a reservation in advance — no matter how small the party.

The new policy, he said, aims to avoid having long lineups outside the business.

Nicholson said the decision to open was made based on a commitment to staff, suppliers and customers.

