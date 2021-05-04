And they're off! Spring lobster season officially underway on P.E.I.

The spring lobster season on P.E.I. officially got underway Tuesday after a four-day delay due to weather.

Boats in Lobster Fishing Area 26A, the southeast, left at 6 a.m. while those in LFA 24, on the North Shore, started at 9 a.m.

Many fishing captains hire extra help on setting day, when the boats are loaded with traps. They will begin pulling the traps on Wednesday.

Erin Bagloe, who fishes out of Red Head Harbour, said he prefers to get going at 6 a.m. but agreed with the decision to delay.

"Every boat has two or three guys that are not necessarily fishermen so you want everyone to be safe at the end of the day so no, I think it is a good call."

Fishermen will soon learn what prices they will be getting for lobsters this year, as well as a better sense of the demand.

The season generally runs until the end of June.

More from CBC P.E.I.