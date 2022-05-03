P.E.I. lobster fishermen sail out to start the spring season
Season starting with lobster prices high
As light appeared on the eastern horizon Tuesday morning lobster fishermen taking part in P.E.I.'s spring season pushed their laden boats away from the wharf and out into the water.
It's setting day, the start of the season when fishermen drop their traps and begin the two months of intensive work of bringing ashore the east coast's famous delicacy.
The season usually starts a few days earlier, but was delayed this year by poor weather.
A lobster boat fully loaded with traps needs relatively calm weather to sail safely. In addition, poor weather slowed dredging work at Malpeque and North Lake.
On Monday the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans reported channels had been dredged in both harbours, but work would be continuing to widen them.
The spring season on P.E.I. is in Area 24, along the North Shore, and in Area 26A, in the Northumberland Strait from East Point to Victoria.
The season is starting with lobster prices high. Prices typically go down when supply from the P.E.I. fishery hits the market, but wholesaler stocks are low and prices are not expected to dip much this year, says the Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. marketing board.
While prices are up, so are costs. Diesel is at record-high prices, and bait is harder to come by with a moratorium on herring and mackerel fisheries.
High lobster prices are a concern for restaurants specializing in lobster rolls, who are worried the sandwiches may become too expensive for locals to buy.
With files from Nicola MacLeod
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?