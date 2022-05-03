P.E.I. lobster fishermen sail out to start the spring season

As light appeared on the eastern horizon Tuesday morning lobster fishermen taking part in P.E.I.'s spring season pushed their laden boats away from the wharf and out into the water.

It's setting day, the start of the season when fishermen drop their traps and begin the two months of intensive work of bringing ashore the east coast's famous delicacy.

The season usually starts a few days earlier, but was delayed this year by poor weather.

A lobster boat fully loaded with traps needs relatively calm weather to sail safely. In addition, poor weather slowed dredging work at Malpeque and North Lake.

A line of lobster boats files out of New London Bay while friends and family watch from the shore. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

On Monday the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans reported channels had been dredged in both harbours, but work would be continuing to widen them.

The spring season on P.E.I. is in Area 24, along the North Shore, and in Area 26A, in the Northumberland Strait from East Point to Victoria.

About 150 people gathered on the beach at the mouth of New London Bay to watch the setting day sail out, and wish the fishermen well. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

A group of children were dressed to get just a little bit closer as the boats went by. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The season is starting with lobster prices high. Prices typically go down when supply from the P.E.I. fishery hits the market, but wholesaler stocks are low and prices are not expected to dip much this year, says the Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. marketing board.

By 8 a.m. in Malpeque, fishermen were already back for a second load of traps. Fishermen reported the newly-dredged channel was fine. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

While prices are up, so are costs. Diesel is at record-high prices, and bait is harder to come by with a moratorium on herring and mackerel fisheries.

High lobster prices are a concern for restaurants specializing in lobster rolls, who are worried the sandwiches may become too expensive for locals to buy.