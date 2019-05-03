Lobster season delayed on P.E.I.'s North Shore

The start of the spring lobster season is being delayed a few days due to weather in at least one region on P.E.I.

Setting day was scheduled for Friday, but that has been moved to Monday for lobster fishing area 24, which includes the North Shore of P.E.I. A decision on the opening for LFA 26A, which encompasses the southeastern shore from Point Prim to Victoria, is expected Thursday.

Ian MacPherson, executive director of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association, says delays are not uncommon, but fishermen were hoping for a good start this year after the season was delayed two weeks last year due to COVID-19.

"When you spend months getting ready, I guess emotionally and psychologically ready for a certain day, it is a bit of a letdown when those plans change," he said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

'Safety is paramount'

"I know people are looking very much forward to going fishing this year but safety is paramount. And so we want to get everyone out there when it's safe to do so."

Representatives from the various harbours on P.E.I. spoke with DFO Wednesday afternoon and the decision was made to postpone the opening of the season due to high winds in the forecast, MacPherson said.

"I don't think that's going to dampen any sort of optimism or enthusiasm," he said.

"We want everyone going out, having a good setting day."

The season is scheduled to run until June 30.

