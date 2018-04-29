Spring lobster season on P.E.I. delayed due to weather

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans will decide Monday whether to open P.E.I.'s spring lobster fishery on Tuesday.

Setting day was originally scheduled for Monday, but DFO has delayed the opening due to high winds, according to a department spokesperson Steve Hachey.

He said the decision came after consulting with industry representatives on Saturday.

"For the safety of all involved, the season opening will be delayed until the weather improves," he said in an email to CBC. "We will continue to monitor the conditions."

A conference call between DFO and industry representatives is scheduled for Monday morning to discuss if it is safe to open the lobster season on Tuesday.

About 1,100 fishermen take part in the spring fishery. The spring season is in lobster fishing areas 24 and 26A, which run from North Cape, along the North Shore and into the Northumberland Strait to Victoria.

