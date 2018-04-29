P.E.I. lobster season delayed yet again

There's yet another delay in the start of the spring lobster season on P.E.I.

Setting day was originally scheduled for Monday, April 29, but the Department of Fisheries and Oceans delayed the opening due to high winds.

That has been the story for lobster fishermen looking to set their traps this week. Tuesday another conference call was held, and it was decided lobster season wouldn't go ahead for Wednesday.

The earliest the season could open is Thursday but that will still depend on the winds.

We can have situations, of course, where one part of the Island is relatively calm and high winds in another area. — Ian MacPherson, P.E.I. Fishermen's Association

"Weather is definitely a factor here and obviously we are going day to day to see when setting day will be," said Ian MacPherson, executive director of P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.

More conference calls will be taking place between DFO and industry representatives to assess the conditions.

Varying Island weather

MacPherson said a conference call this morning dealt with Lobster Fishing Area 24, with the decision being not to go out Wednesday.

At the end of the day we hope that we have a great season when it does open and that maybe not too many days extra are necessary. — Ian MacPherson, P.E.I. Fishermen's Association

"Weather is not always identical around the Island and prevailing winds and impacts on harbours. We can have situations, of course, where one part of the Island is relatively calm and high winds in another area."

A decision will be made later Tuesday afternoon about LFA 26A. But MacPherson said they had already decided that Thursday would be the earliest they would go out anyway.

Extra days?

Some fishermen are wondering if the season will be extended to take into account the late start.

"We have already got some dialogue going with our local management here at DFO. And so you know, they are very in tune with what goes on in the industry and they know that this is causing people concerns and money," MacPherson said.

"And at the end of the day we hope that we have a great season when it does open and that maybe not too many days extra are necessary."

More P.E.I. news