Windy forecast delays setting day for southern P.E.I. lobster crews as well

The opening of the spring lobster season is being delayed for southern Prince Edward Island because of high winds in the forecast, a day after a similar decision was made for North Shore boats.

Trap setting day for the season was originally planned for Friday. Boats will now go out on Monday, May 3 at the earliest.

Ian MacPherson, the executive director of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association, said the decision regarding Lobster Fishing Area 26A was made after a weather consultation call with Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials on Thursday.

LFA 26A covers the southeastern shore from Point Prim to Victoria.

MacPherson said another weather review call involving DFO and representatives from the various harbours is expected on Saturday.

On Wednesday, after the call was made to delay the fishery for the North Shore's LFA 24 until at least Monday, MacPherson told CBC News the postponement was "a bit of a letdown" but a necessary one.

"I know people are looking very much forward to going fishing this year but safety is paramount. And so we want to get everyone out there when it's safe to do so."

