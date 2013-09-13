Here comes the lobster

Spring lobster season starts on P.E.I. early next week.

Setting day is Monday, with the first big landings of lobster on Tuesday, although bad weather could delay the start.

"There are conference calls that take place prior so that everyone is making the decision on opening day based on current information," said Ian MacPherson, executive director of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.

"If something did come up suddenly and it wasn't safe to do, then we collectively get together on phone calls and make that decision."

The opening is a day earlier than usual and was approved by DFO so that the season won't close on a Sunday, a day when fishermen don't go out.

About 1,100 fishermen take part in the spring fishery. The spring season is in lobster fishing areas 24 and 26A, which run from North Cape, along the North Shore and into the Northumberland Strait to Victoria.

Harbours from Wood Islands to Victoria will start and finish a week later.

