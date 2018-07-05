Skip to Main Content
Shediac can 'savour' lobster roll record this year, say P.E.I. fishermen

Volunteers in Shediac, N.B., were part of a world record Wednesday when they helped make a lobster roll 68.2 metres long, beating the previous record of 61.8 metres held by the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.

The Shediac, N.B., lobster roll was 68.2 metres long

Malcolm Campbell · CBC News ·
Shediac, N.B., now holds the world record for longest lobster roll. The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association says they will not be challenging the record this year. (Festival du homard de Shediac Lobster Festival/Facebook )

Melanie Giffin, marine biologist and program planner for the P.E.I. F.A., says they have decided not to challenge Shediac's record this year.

That's a huge accomplishment. So big congratulations to them.— Melanie Giffin

"We were all doing this for the right reasons, which is basically to promote lobster. So if we hold it or if Shediac holds it, as long as we're still promoting lobster, I think everybody's happy with the situation," she said.

"We'll allow Shediac to savour their victory for the year."

Although the association won't be challenging the record this year, Giffin said they haven't ruled out a future run at the title.

The record has gone back and forth between Shediac and Charlottetown the last couple of years but the rivalry is a friendly one. 

"I've talked to the president of the F.A., Bobby Jenkins, and he definitely wants to send a huge congratulations to Shediac for all the hard work they put in this year to getting their lobster roll built," Giffin said.

"That's a huge accomplishment. So big congratulations to them."

