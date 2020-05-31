Lobster prices stay high as fall fishing season gets underway

Lobster prices are looking good so far for the fall fishing season.

Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. Marketing Board chair Charlie McGeoghegan says market-size lobsters are going for $9.50 and canners for $8.50, with some buyers being willing to pay a bit more for their catch.

The prices are in line with what fishermen were expecting this season, which began Monday morning west of the Island in Lobster Fishing Area 25.

Demand for lobster grew considerably ahead of the fall, with many fishermen being left with no inventory after the spring fishing season finished.

"There was no product around coming into the fall season, so that's a good thing," McGeoghegan said. "And there's lots of demand for the product that is coming in right now. So it's good for the industry."

