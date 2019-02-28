Giant lobster at Canada Games spreading Island cheer

Katherine Elsinga is wading her way through the sea of people at the Canada Games — all while dressed as a lobster, spreading Island cheer.

Elsinga's son, Colin MacKenzie, is curling for Team P.E.I. So, she might not be the only one who has turned red since the Games began.

MacKenzie is just about to turn 18 while at the Games.

"He was just like, 'Oh mom here we go again,'" Elsinga said.

She said the parents and athletes representing the Island enjoy the costume.

"We all got our pictures together," Elsinga said.

The only thing is, if you need to go to the bathroom someone has to come with you and hold your pinchers. — Katherine Elsinga

She is the Island's own personal mascot and people have been approaching her for pictures since she put the costume on, something she said is unbelievable.

"One woman went to give me a hug and when we came untangled my headband fell off, my eyeball rolled across the floor."

'Take me to Dollarama'

It isn't the first time Elsinga has donned a crustacean costume.

Two years ago, she was going to a staff party that was lobster-themed.

So, she went to a dollar store and Value Village.

Katherine Elsinga is showing off some P.E.I. spirit, dressed as a lobster. (Doug Kelly/Twitter)

"I just spent three hours at home and I made that outfit. I took it and I won first prize," Elsinga said.

People asked if she was going to take the costume to the Games, but she said she wasn't willing to pay $50 both ways to get her costume to and from Alberta.

While in Red Deer for the Games this past week one of the parents asked her to make another lobster costume.

"Okay, take me to Value Village and take me to Dollarama," Elsinga said to the parent.

Katherine Elsinga displays the back of her lobster costume in front of a P.E.I. flag at the Canada Games in Red Deer, Alta. Elsinga's tail was made using bristol board. (Doug Kelly/Twitter)

Elsinga's new lobster costume has pink antennas, a red dress, googlie eyes wrapped to a headband, red oven mitts for pinchers, red cups strung together to form legs and a tail made of bristol board.

"The only thing is, if you need to go to the bathroom someone has to come with you and hold your pinchers," Elsinga said.

Parents having fun

Elsinga did see someone dressed as an orca, but she is the only lobster she knows of. When the P.E.I. women's curling team saw her they thought the costume was hilarious.

"They were laughing really hard," Elsinga said.

The adults have just as much fun as the athletes participating in the games, she said — all of the parents of the curlers travel together and always find something unique to do.

Last year, at the under-18 games the parents played a murder mystery game, Elsinga said.

"We think we are having more fun."

It is fun, but Elsinga doesn't plan to wear the costume every day, she said.

"One day is enough."

More P.E.I. news