Lobster mascot does it 'for the kids'

Dylan Allen is excited to be returning to the Summerside Lobster Carnival this week for his second year as the festival's mascot.

Allen stepped up to volunteer for the P.E.I. festival as Lori the Lobster for the first time last year.

"It's the atmosphere. I like getting out there. I've always been a people person," said Allen.

"I especially do it for the kids, because the kids enjoy it more."

Allen, who has Asperger's, works with Community Connections in Summerside, P.E.I., when he's not in the lobster suit.

He said the heavy costume can create challenges in the summer weather.

"You wouldn't believe how hot it gets in there — it's scorchering hot," he said.

The secret to getting through it, he said, is frequent breaks and lots of water.

The Summerside Lobster Carnival started Thursday, and continues through Saturday.

