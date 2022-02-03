How to serve lobster for the Lunar New Year

The Lobster Council of Canada has teamed up with xiaoEats in Toronto to create new recipes for celebrating the Lunar New Year with lobster.

The council has had huge success over the last decade opening up markets for lobster in Asia. In China, the market has grown from about $1 million to $500 million a year.

The council is hoping to leverage that success by targeting people who identify with Asian culture who are living in Canada. The choice of xiaoEats as a partner is strategic, because xiaoEats is also an influencer on Instagram.

"We do a lot of our work in export markets but with this campaign we are using Instagram to appeal to Canadians," said Geoff Irvine, executive director of the Lobster Council of Canada.

Lobster tail baos are a Chinese take on lobster rolls. (Lobster Council of Canada)

"This is very much the trend in seafood and all protein marketing, is social media and influencers who can make it look really exciting and good."

The campaign is funded through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund.